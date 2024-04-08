The surge of migrants across the southern border — including those who aren’t caught by immigration officials — presents a clear national security threat, California officials told Fox News.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question to believe that a Hamas-style attack that happened Oct. 7 could happen to us,” El Cajon Mayor and congressional candidate Bill Wells said. “That another 9/11-style attack or something we’ve never even seen before coul

[Read Full story at source]