This story is part of a series examining the drug and homeless crises plaguing Oregon. Read part one and part two.
McMinnville, Ore. — Ramshackle RVs, nondescript sedans, shopping carts, bicycles, tents and tarps line a street on the edge of the city, bordered by an open field and, beyond that, the Yamhill River. A lonely dumpster, lid thrown open, sits amid piles of trash.
Deputies recently responded to three overdoses at the camp in on
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Crisis in the Northwest: Drugs leave rural areas to rot in the shadows, ‘like playing Whac-A-Mole’ - February 10, 2024
- Florida transgender activists stage die-in over rule prohibiting changes to gender on driver’s licenses - February 10, 2024
- Gascón pressed at Los Angeles County DA debate over lax policies on gang-related crime enhancements - February 10, 2024