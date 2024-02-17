This story is part of a series examining the drug and homeless crises plaguing Oregon. Read part one, part two and part three.
SALEM, Ore. — Matt Maceira remembers people throwing trash out their car windows at him as they drove by. But the insults they hurled hurt more. Worthless. Hopeless. Lost cause.
“Hey low-life,” he recalled one man shouting. “Nobody loves you. Why don’t you kill yoursel
