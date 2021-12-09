Crisis PR Expert Evan Nierman of Red Banyan Offers Analysis in Jussie Smollett Case

Crisis Management expert and Red Banyan Founder Evan Nierman is talking with the media about the PR missteps actor Jussie Smollett has made as his hate crime hoax trial moves into a second day of jury deliberations.

Fort Lauderdale, FLA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As jurors begin the second day of deliberations in actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax trial, Red Banyan Founder Evan Nierman is providing expert crisis management analysis to the media about what this reputation management disaster means for Smollett’s brand.

Smollett is the former “Empire” actor accused of falsely telling the police he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019. The actor told police two men attacked him, called him homophobic and racist slurs, put a noose around his neck, doused him with bleach and told him “This is MAGA country.” Police have accused Smollett of setting up the attack to gain media attention.

Evan was recently interviewed about Smollett on Fox News.

“If Smollett were going to be redeemed in Hollywood, then you would have already seen high-profile supporters speaking out publicly in support of him. But most initial sympathy and encouragement have been replaced by actors and political leaders staying silent and avoiding him,” Evan notes.

Evan, who has decades of experience in crisis PR and high-stakes reputation management , is discussing how Smollett has handled this public relations debacle from a crisis PR perspective, what comes next for him, and what lessons other celebrities can learn from Smollett’s mistakes.

“When all is said and done, the most serious beating will have actually been to Jussie Smollett’s reputation and future career prospects. Our society is already grappling with race issues and deeply polarized, so why would any studio want the inflammatory baggage that he will inevitably carry with him?” Evan points out.

He further notes that the jobs Jussie Smollett would most likely pick up down the road will be minor ones, and even those won’t likely materialize for a long time.

“Regardless of what the jury decides, Smollett has already lost in the court of public opinion,” Evan said.

Evan is available to talk with the press about the Smollett case, with a focus on high-stakes crisis PR and reputation rehabilitation. Send media inquiries to info@redbanyan.com to secure an interview.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.

CONTACT: Red Banyan (954) 379-2115 info@redbanyan.com