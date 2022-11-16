EMT Apprentice Mock Incident Exercise Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) apprenticeship program in collaboration with Ultimate Medical Academy held a successful display of critical incident training and response. SOURCE: Ultimate Medical Academy

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay hosted a mock critical incident exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to put UMA’s first cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) to the test through a variety of emergency response scenarios at UMA’s Tampa campus.

Developed and launched in partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, UMA’s newest clinical program is designed to equip and empower learners to fill vital roles as EMTs in the Tampa community. The need for skilled EMTs in Tampa Bay is significant and growing with an estimated 20 to 30 percent industry turnover rate. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s TransCare Medical Transportation Services provides apprentices with on-the-job training while UMA provides classroom instruction to prepare students for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam while earning an Emergency Medical Technician diploma. Through apprenticeship, participants in the program can “learn while they earn” by gaining professional development, skills and qualifications while they work in other roles. Funds from the Florida Department of Education’s Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant as well as CareerSource Tampa Bay and Health Career Advancement Program (HCAP) support this initiative.

“UMA has a long history of working with industry to solve their employment needs through the creation of workforce development programs. The EMT program is a great example of how apprenticeships benefit both employers and job seekers as well as the community they serve, said Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, Tampa Regional Chief Learning Officer, UMA. “Through this program, we project we will be able to fill 200 EMT vacancies by 2025-26.”

“The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay greatly values our partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy as we work together to meet the rapidly growing demand for EMTs in Tampa Bay. These apprentices are joining a profession that is critical to public safety and we are excited to work alongside them as they begin their careers,” said Clara Reynolds, President & CEO, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Attendees had an exclusive “behind the scenes” look at the new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) diploma program during National Apprenticeship Week. Registered Apprenticeships, a proven and industry-driven training model, train our workforce and build a pipeline into good, quality jobs to address pressing workforce challenges. This new partnership between UMA and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is helping the recruitment and retention of EMT’s for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s TransCare division.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 10,000 students and more than 75,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

About the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay/TransCare

The mission of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. The organization is the community’s gateway to help, hope, and healing, and is Tampa Bay’s elite provider of crisis and trauma services. Responding to over 160,000 requests for help each year, the nonprofit agency offers a range of evidence-based programs designed to meet community needs:

TransCare (911 basic life support ambulance service, behavioral health transport, basic and advanced life support interfacility transportation, community paramedicine)

Gateway Contact Center (988 & 211: suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and information and referral services)

Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services)

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, please visit www.crisiscenter.com

