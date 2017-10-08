Breaking News
Home / Top News / Critical Mention Adds International Online News to Industry’s Largest Content Set

Critical Mention Adds International Online News to Industry’s Largest Content Set

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Critical Mention today announced that it has added more than 700,000 international news, blog and social sources from over 273 countries in 91 different languages to its media monitoring platform.

This addition expands Critical Mention’s industry-leading content set to include millions of new sources that clients can search and be alerted in real-time. “The world is growing smaller by the day and news travels around the globe more quickly than ever before.  We see global content as a “must-have” for our clients and for that reason, we’ve made it a part of our service at no additional charge,” said Don Yount, CEO of Critical Mention.  “As the leading world-wide real-time aggregator of live television and radio content, we knew it would make sense to offer similar best-in-class capability and speed for global online news as well,” he added.

After nearly tripling the amount of online news available in its platform, Critical Mention now aggregates, on average, more than 71 million articles per month from more than 1.2 million online sources.  Clients still receive real-time alerts within one minute of story ingest in addition to the 1.5 million hours of broadcast and 500 million tweets searched and alerted in similar fashion each month.

Critical Mention’s clients include public relations practitioners and marketing professionals who need to see all their online news, television and radio, and social media coverage in one fast, intuitive and easy-to-use platform. Clients use this content to spot trends, analyze, report on and refine their media relations efforts.

Vice President of Client Relations, Matt Darling, stated, “Even with the dramatically increased amount of content, clients will still have the lightning fast ad-hoc searching performance that sets Critical Mention platform apart from our competition, saving them tons of time so they can focus on important work.”

See Critical Mention at the PRSA International Conference in Boston, October 8—10, 2017.

About Critical Mention
Critical Mention is the leading global media monitoring platform combining real-time broadcast, online and social media coverage with advanced reporting and analytics. Every day, Critical Mention collects and indexes online news articles, social media posts, and broadcast programming so that communications and public relations professionals at corporations, non-profits, and marketing agencies can stay on top of their media coverage. Founded in 2002, Critical Mention is headquartered in New York City. To learn more, visit www.criticalmention.com

Media Contact
Chris Cunniffe
[email protected]
212-400-8892

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.