U.S. Rep. David Scott faces multiple Democratic primary opponents in his quest for a 12th congressional term in a sharply reconfigured suburban Atlanta district. But with early voting underway ahead of the May 21 primary elections, the 78-year-old is ignoring challengers and trying to glide to renomination.

Attacks on Scott are in some ways a microcosm of Democrats’ concerns about President Joe Biden, including claims that he’s too old and that he’s disconnected from

[Read Full story at source]