CHESTER, S.C., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are deer or other animals eating your plants? Our new Bitterfence™ blends traditional plastic fence with an additive to deter chewing animals.

Traditional fence to keep deer and other animals from eating plants is commonly known as deer fencing. The most popular type of deer fencing is polypropylene plastic because it’s strong, lightweight, and inexpensive. Until now, the drawback to poly deer fence has been that regardless of the strength or thickness of the poly, it’s not chew proof – especially to small animals like rabbits and other rodents.

Bitterfence™ combines the properties of traditional poly deer fence with the additive capsaicin in the resin to deter chewing animals. Capsaicin is an organic extract found in chili peppers and animals just don’t like to bite it.

Bitterfence™ is a patent pending product released and available for sale today in two sizes:

6ft tall by 100 feet long one inch opening size squares

https://www.critterfence.com/hd-critterfence-1050-6-x-100-one-inch

5ft tall by 100 feet long one inch opening size squares

https://www.critterfence.com/hd-critterfence-1050-5-x-100-one-inch

The above fencing is rated for up to 950 pounds per square ft of breaking strength and is rated for up to 25 years of useful life with UV inhibitors. Many more strengths and sizes are in production and are scheduled to release by early summer.

Critterfence has been manufacturing, marketing and shipping its products direct to consumers from three websites: Critterfence.com – Deerfencing.com and Bennersgardens.com since 1992. Critterfence has many products not found anywhere else to help you keep animals in or out.

COMPANY Critterfence

PHONE 855 921 7900

EMAIL [email protected]

WEB https://www.critterfence.com