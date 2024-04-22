PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, included Qlik on its 2024 Big Data 100 list in the “Big Data Business Analytics” category. CRN’s annual list recognizes technology vendors committed to delivering continuous innovation across their big data portfolios in areas such as business analytics, data warehouse and data lake systems, database systems, management and integration tools, systems and platforms, and DataOps and data observability.

CRN’s Big Data 100 list is an invaluable resource for solution providers seeking best-of-breed products and services they can harness to help their customers become data driven. The companies spotlighted on the list are providing data intelligence and analytics technology that acts as the building blocks of cutting-edge solutions that bring real-world advantages to customers.

Business leaders today need to move quickly to stay ahead. Qlik’s platform simplifies the challenge of integrating varied and vast data sources by providing accurate analytics. The emphasis on integrating data from multiple systems, including older legacy setups, means that businesses can rely on the quality and immediacy of their information to make faster, smarter decisions. This turns their data into a decisive asset for boosting operational efficiency and increasing revenue.

“The companies honored on CRN’s 2024 Big Data 100 list are trailblazers in data-driven technologies. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering data intelligence, insight, and analytics tools that solution providers can use to improve business outcomes for clients,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “CRN is pleased to recognize the dedication each vendor on the 2024 list shows to empowering solution providers with innovative data tools that help them grow their businesses.”

Brendan Grady, General Manager, Analytics Business Unit at Qlik, said, “Being recognized by CRN reinforces our commitment to practical, powerful data solutions. Qlik’s technology swiftly processes large datasets, enabling rapid decision-making. Our use of AI enhances these processes, allowing businesses to cut through complexity and focus on growth. This is how we help our customers not just survive but thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”

The 2024 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.



About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

