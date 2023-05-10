2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider CRN Names Kelly Ireland of CBT as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider

Orange, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBT announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Ireland, CBT Founder, CEO, and CTO, as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider — a subset of prominent executives selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their customers and technology partners. The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country’s most prominent solution providers, based on their remarkable expertise, channel advocacy and contributions to building solution provider businesses that thrive.

The women who populate the Power 80 Solution Provider list have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their customers and technology partners—and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

Kelly Ireland is a highly accomplished Tech Entrepreneur, CEO, CTO, Investor, Advisor, and Philanthropist. In 2001 Kelly founded CBT, an award-winning, woman owned Domain Expert Integrator bridging the gap between Informational Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) with groundbreaking IIoT projects like the Refinery of the Future (RotF) at Texmark Chemicals, Inc. Kelly’s focus on offering innovative technology solutions and unparalleled client service has earned her a roster of Fortune 50 clients and international recognition.

Under Kelly’s leadership, CBT has become a pioneer in groundbreaking technologies including IIoT, HPC, AI, and Edge solutions across multiple industry verticals. She invested heavily in building up the company’s engineering expertise, data science practice, and partnerships and successfully made the difficult transition from Value Added Reseller (VAR) to a premier Domain Expert Integrator.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“I’m always so in awe of the women that I encounter within this industry and how they are so impassioned about bringing innovation to the world” said Kelly Ireland. “Being honored by The Channel Company and included amongst this group is always humbling and so inspiring. I’ve had much more interaction over the last couple of years with woman leaders and watching what they are doing for their businesses, the industries they are in, and the world. We are making huge inroads together and I can’t wait to see what the next few years has to bring!”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

