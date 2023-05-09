DENVER, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud marketplace, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named its own Caroline Goles, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Jennifer Bodell, Corporate Vice President (CVP) of Channel, to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100, a subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.

“We are thrilled to see Caroline and Jen recognized as prominent leaders in the channel community. Their outstanding ingenuity, strategic vision, and leadership at Pax8 have played a crucial role in driving our partners’ success,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer, Pax8. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a diverse and inclusive work environment, and Caroline and Jen’s recognition reinforces our dedication to support and empower women leaders at Pax8.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. The annual Power 100 honors some of the most influential women from technology vendors and distributors based on their remarkable contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy. The women who populate the Power 100 have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their partners and customers—and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Amidst a tech industry that has traditionally been male-dominated, Goles and Bodell are exemplars of women who are making a difference, shattering barriers, driving innovation, and inspiring change to elevate the channel by proving that gender is not a barrier to success.

With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, including leadership roles at Adobe and Microsoft, Goles brings a wealth of expertise to her role as CMO, where she is responsible for shaping the company’s global marketing vision and strategy with connected commerce activities to drive growth for Pax8 and its partners worldwide. Since joining Pax8 in 2022, she has been instrumental in the development of the company’s sales play strategy and revenue visualization tools, which enabled partners to grow their business. With her extensive experience and leadership skills, Goles is a driving force behind Pax8’s continued success.

“I am humbled and inspired by this recognition and being included in this assembly of extraordinary women. I am delighted to accept this award, on behalf of the talented trove of Pax8 women, from whom I learn, every day,” said Goles. “I look forward to connecting with and learning from the other incredible women recognized by CRN and discussing how this 2023 leadership cohort can connect with our next generation of leaders, support their development, and how we can advance new opportunities for the wealth of diverse talent across the channel.”

Bodell is also a well-known figure in the channel, having spent nearly seven years at Pax8 and almost 11 years in the industry overall. As the CVP of Channel, Bodell oversees Pax8’s channel event strategy, education, and enablement; management of key IT channel relationships; as well as new growth opportunities and the company’s award-winning partner experience program. Prior to joining Pax8, Bodell held various channel-focused leadership positions at StorageCraft. Today, Bodell leads Pax8’s partner empowerment program with her team managing annually more than 250+ channel/program events and hosting over 75+ partner education and enablement program events globally. In addition, Bodell is developing Pax8’s first global partner user event, Beyond, to be held June 11-13, 2023, and is expected to attract over 1,000 partners to the event in Denver.

“Being included on this list among amazing, powerful, dedicated, and strong female channel leaders will continue to inspire and encourage me to show up every day for myself, my team, and Pax8,” said Bodell. “This is a great achievement for helping make significant contributions to the channel. I love this community, and I sincerely appreciate this recognition, as it is one of the most meaningful and impactful honors.”

As technology continues to rapidly evolve, the future of the channel is constantly changing to meet the needs of partners, vendors, and customers. Many industry experts believe that diversity and inclusion will play a critical role in shaping its future as there is a growing recognition of the important contributions that many diverse groups, including women, can make to the channel.

“Women bring unique perspectives and skills to the table, and they can help to create more inclusive and diverse channel ecosystems and drive innovation and new ways of thinking, building stronger relationships,” added Bodell. “To ensure that women have a strong voice in shaping the future of the channel, it will be important to continue to support and promote women in leadership positions. By doing so, we can help to create a channel that is not only successful and profitable, but also one that is diverse, equitable, and supportive.”

Pax8 is committed to cultivating a workplace culture that empowers all employees, including women, to succeed. With approximately 32% of the company’s workforce comprising women, and 30% of these women holding leadership roles (director and above), Pax8 is setting a high standard for gender diversity and representation in the industry.

“Be empowered to seek out role models and mentors who have successfully navigated the industry to build a network of peers and allies who offer guidance and opportunities for collaboration,” said Bodell. “As a woman, it’s essential to believe in your abilities and to persevere through any obstacle by speaking up and advocating for yourself and your ideas, challenging any biases and stereotypes that come your way. Let us embrace the power within us and take charge of our future.”

Through its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Belonging and Justice (DEIBJ) initiative, the company has launched Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to support and unite employees with shared interests, including a dedicated ERG for women. Pax8 is also spearheading global leadership programs and a coaching platform, empowering women with advanced skills to accelerate their careers in the dynamic and rapidly evolving technology industry.

“Embrace curiosity, experiment, and pursue new passions, particularly early on in your career. I strongly believe careers are not ladders; they are jungle gyms,” said Goles. “Try new things, celebrate your failures, and embrace the experience, wisdom and confidence gained. Too much caution is deadly, so take some chances. Learn to be an empathic advocate for yourself, curate your champions, and be generous in your support of others. Enjoy the journey.”

