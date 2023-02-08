Michael Costantino, Xcitium’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships CRN names Michael Costantino, Xcitium’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, as its 2023 Channel Chief for Cyber Security.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Xcitium , the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has chosen Michael Costantino, Xcitium’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, as its 2023 Channel Chief for Cyber Security. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Costantino, “Cos,” is responsible for driving Xcitium’s North American channel strategy. This includes recruitment, onboarding, and enabling strategic partners, including Managed Service Providers, National Resellers, and Technology Brokers. Before joining Xcitium, he spent five years in channel leadership positions at Vonage and Prodoscore.

“Being selected for the Channel Chief’s list recognizes Cos’ leadership and relationship-building skills that have been pivotal in propelling Xcitium’s Go-to-Market goal to be 100% channel by the end of 2023,” said Ken Levin, CEO of Xcitium. “He has proven himself an expert in creating partnerships dedicated to containing cyber threats while avoiding disruptions and costly expenses using Xcitium’s ZeroDwell patented technology. This product has become essential for small to medium-sized businesses that are often targeted but don’t have the budget to fully protect themselves from ransomware and other debilitating cyber attacks. The Xcitium team congratulates Cos, who has certainly earned this prestigious CRN honor.”

Xcitium’s zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing enterprises. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand potential risks is invaluable.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs help their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Xcitium

Xcitium is first to market with its patented Kernel-level API Virtualization for its ZeroDwell Containment technology to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage to endpoints. Xcitium is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Its patented ZeroDwell l technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has demonstrated a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. Visit: www.xcitium.com .

