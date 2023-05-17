EATONTOWN, N.J., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named six women at Climb Channel Solutions to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

Congratulations to the following Climb team members:

Kim Stevens – Director of National Alliances

Nicole Shanley – Director of Order Services

Erin King – Director, Premier Accounts

Danielle Franco – Director of Operations

Sandy DeVico – Director of National Accounts

Michelle Boers – Director of National Accounts

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to their partners and customers in a variety of roles and responsibilities, including comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and much more. These women go above and beyond to deliver the best customer experience to our partners and enable customers with the best in emerging technologies and high-touch servicing. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“Climb is very proud of all of the hard work these honorees have put in to help us continue to grow as a company and enable partner and customer success,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Their innovative work across their teams has contributed to the great success we have seen especially with our valued partners. I am confident their leadership will continue to push us forward to reach our goals. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved honor.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn .

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com