Crocus Technology Unveils Industry-First TMR Contactless, Coreless, Zero-Loss, Miniature size Current Sensor

Aug. 12, 2020

The XtremeSense™ TMR-based CT220 contactless current sensor enables high isolation, high-resolution and high accuracy measurements for power monitoring applications without the need for magnetic concentrators or shield

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crocus Technology Inc., the leading supplier of disruptive XtremeSense™ Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR) sensors, today announces the CT220, a contactless current sensor, with high linearity, high-resolution, a wide dynamic range in a small form-factor targeted for multitude of current sensing applications. The CT220 is the newest member of Crocus’ current sensing product family joining the CT110 and CT100.

The CT220 is powered by Crocus’s patented XtremeSense TMR 1D technology which enables it to detect the slightest change in AC or DC current while maintaining a best-in-class 0.5% typical total output error. The CT220 is able to detect currents as low as 5 mA to over a thousand Amperes within a 1.5 mT to 15 mT operating magnetic field range. The CT220 consumes about 1.2 mA and has a sampling frequency of 200 kHz. It also has a ratio-metric analog output capable of supporting a supply voltage range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V.

“The CT220 takes advantage of Crocus’ state-of-the-art XtremeSense TMR technology to deliver an innovative contactless current sensing solution with extremely high sensitivity. This enables customers to detect a wide range of currents safely and without sacrificing resolution at low currents. The CT220 is a zero-loss device enabling current monitoring at very low power for battery-powered applications such as drones and IoT devices. It allows system designers the ultimate flexibility to place this miniature sensor wherever power monitoring is required,” says Zack Deiri, President and CEO of Crocus Technology.   “The coreless and contactless CT220 simply enables a multitude of applications including solar and power inverters, power supplies, battery management systems, white goods, industrial appliances, and power distribution units (PDUs). It is an ideal replacement for bulky current transformers, low sensitivity and low resolution Hall-based current sensors, and shunt-based applications where isolation and temperature stability are required.”

The CT220 is available in a 5-lead SOT23 package. Samples and evaluation boards are currently available, and it will be in production in September 2020.

About Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology develops and manufactures state-of-the-art magnetic sensors based on its patented XtremeSense TMR sensor technology. Crocus’ disruptive magnetic sensor technology brings significant advancements to IoT and smart devices, industrial, consumer, medical, and automotive electronics applications demanding high accuracy, high resolution, stable temperature performance, and low power consumption. Crocus is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.crocus-technology.com.

© 2020 Crocus Technology International Corp.  All rights reserved.  Crocus Technology, MLU, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Crocus Technology Inc. and Crocus Technology SA. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners

For more information, please contact:  

Wayne Seto
Crocus Technology
Tel: +1-408-380-8316
Email: [email protected]

