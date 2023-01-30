The global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market size was valued at USD 785 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 7938.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.19% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are JD.com (JingDong), Shein, Alibaba Group, Anchanto, BoxMe, DHL Group, Fruugo, Joom, Pinduoduo, PayPal., and others.

The report analyzes the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview:

E-commerce or electronic-commerce refers to the activity of buying or selling goods or services over the internet with the help of a digital medium. The e-commerce industry mainly functions on aspects like electronic fund transfer, mobile commerce, internet marketing, mobile commerce, electronic data interchange, automated data collection systems, supply chain management, online transaction processing, and inventory management systems.

It is one of the fields that has been directly influenced by the technological growth in the semiconductor industry. There are five essential categories of e-commerce business that are business to business, consumer to business, consumer to consumer, business to government, and business to customer.

The last segment is also called the B2C segment. It is a retail model in which the desired services to produce directly move from the business to the consumer for personal use. There are no middlemen involved in such a process and it is a completely transparent way of transactions. Cross-border refers to the sales and purchase of goods across legislative bodies following legal norms. Some businesses may operate locally or regionally while some may wish to expand into new markets that can be achieved at minimum cost using the features of the e-commerce segment.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing investments in e-commerce to propel market demand

The global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is projected to grow owing to the rising shift of people toward online purchases instead of shopping from brick & mortar units. This is because there are various advantages associated with e-commerce shopping like high product options, price comparisons, easy return policy, excellent customer service, multiple deals and offers on products, and the best part is all of this can be achieved without physically moving from one location to another which acts as the main highlight for cross-border transactions. The global market growth may further be driven by the growing foreign investment-friendly government measures to incorporate international brands in regional economies to encourage financial growth.

Other factors like increasing the use of social media like Instagram and Facebook to sell products along with investments in ‘influencer marketing’ have managed to generate higher revenues in the global market. Growing brand visibility, increase in disposable income, and product availability at less expensive prices are other reasons that are attracting more consumers and will continue to do so in the coming years. The use of advanced technology, exceptional marketing & advertising strategies, game-changing collaborations, and joint ventures have led to a tremendous increase in the overall e-commerce segment.

Restraints

Growing incidences of consumer or seller fraud

The major restraining factor during the global market growth trajectory is the increasing incidences of consumer or seller fraud. In the case of buyers, the number of incidents where the buyer has received faulty or duplicate products is growing at an alarming rate. Under transactions that occur across borders, it becomes difficult to track the original sellers of the product and most such incidents do not reach a final outcome.

Opportunities

Changing consumer preference to provide growth opportunities

The changing consumer preference may provide growth opportunities while managing sales fraud could challenge the market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 785 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7938.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 26.19% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players JD.com (JingDong), Shein, Alibaba Group, Anchanto, BoxMe, DHL Group, Fruugo, Joom, Pinduoduo, PayPal., and others. Key Segment By Category, Offering, End-User, Mode of Payment, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 26.19% between 2022 and 2030.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market size was worth around US$ 785 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 7938.01 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing investments in e-commerce

Based on category segmentation, apparel & accessories were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on mode of payment segmentation, credit & debit cards were the leading mode in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is segmented based on category, offering, end-user, mode of payment, and region

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into in-house brands and assorted brands. The global market is led by assorted brands on the website since they are currently the largest revenue-generating segment. For instance, Alibaba Group is China’s leading e-commerce portal which sells products across categories from different brands. It currently hosts over 5900 categories of products on its portal. However, in-house brands segments also generate significant revenue especially in terms of apparel and accessories since the demand for fast fashion has grown tremendously in the last couple of years. The growing use of technology to enhance customer experience is expected to act as a growth contributing factor.

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into teenagers, adults, and senior citizens with the teenager’s segment leading the segmental growth due to the high number of the younger generation shopping online from various cross-border websites. The segmental revenue is a result of the increasing use of social media and the marketing tactics adopted by brands to promote their product on such channels. In 2021, Shein spent more than USD 100 million on advertisements through print and digital media.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to register the highest growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market mainly driven by the large-scale hold of China’s cross-border websites across the globe. The country is known for forging international brands and using strategic measures to market these products. The success of Shein and Alibaba in a short span of time is a prime example of the marketing techniques adopted by the regional players.

Growth in India can be expected to be driven by the growing emphasis of the Indian government on its e-commerce sector due to high growth potential as the consumer population continues to rise. North America may register a significant CAGR due to the high preference of the local population toward e-commerce shopping.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market include;

JD.com (JingDong)

Shein

Alibaba Group

Anchanto

BoxMe

DHL Group

Fruugo

Joom

Pinduoduo

PayPal

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2022, the share price of Alibaba went up by 3% as soon as China confirmed that it will lift some of the Covid-19 rules that have been in place since the start of the pandemic

In April 2022, Shein was in talks with investors and is expecting to raise USD 1 billion of funds at a current valuation of USD 100 billion

The global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Category Segment Analysis

Personal Care & Beauty

Apparel & Accessories

Health & Nutrition

Entertainment & Education

Food & Beverages

Others

By Offering Segment Analysis

In-House Brands

Assorted Brands

By End-User Segment Analysis

Teenagers

Adults

Senior Citizens

By Mode of Payment Segment Analysis

Digital Wallets

Internet Banking

Credit & Debit Cards

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



