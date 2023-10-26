Outdoor industry-focused insurance agency implements all-in-one management system and digital payments solution to standardize its operational processes and best serve customers

Lewisville, TX., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZLynx®, an Applied company, today announced that Cross Current Insurance has selected EZLynx and Applied Pay® as the technology foundation to support agency operations and business growth. The adoption of this technology strategy will enable Cross Current Insurance, a thought leader in providing much-needed innovative insurance products and services to the fishing, hunting, and outdoor industries, to automate daily policy management workflows and offer a digital payments experience, allowing staff to save time from manual processes and labor-intensive data tracking to focus more effectively on providing enhanced service to clients.

“We have grown quickly due to our focused understanding of our unique specialization but ran into scaling challenges navigating our business off Excel reports and other overly complicated manual processes,” said Anthony Maielli, commercial lines manager CISR, Cross Current Insurance. “We knew EZLynx was the right fit for us and our customers when we learned how it could easily streamline our workflows and have all our client and policy data in one easy, accessible place while also providing online digital experiences, like self-service and digital payments, that our customers have come to expect.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied CSR24® and EZLynx Client Center™, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“We work with many agencies who have hit the next step in their growth agenda where the manual, paper-driven processes will just no longer cut it to scale their businesses and meet the digital needs of their customers,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “We like to act as a productive extension of our customers so they can manage their customer data and sales and servicing processes in one system, multiplying the team’s impact so they can provide even better service to their customers.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

