Cross Keys Capital Advises Erie Retinal Surgery Partners on Partnership with OMNI Ophthalmic Management Consultants

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Erie Retinal Surgery (ERS) in its partnership with OMNI Ophthalmic Management Consultants (Omni). Erie Retinal Surgery is a single-specialty eye care center delivering high quality, compassionate retinal care.

Remarking on the transaction, Dr. Christopher Quinn, CEO of Omni, said, “Erie helps our platform expand further west in Pennsylvania, adding additional density in an existing state with two additional locations, including one injection suite, while also further diversifying our service mix through increased retina services. Erie’s reputation in the Pennsylvania market is unparalleled and we are excited to begin our partnership with Drs. Dailey, Baldwin, Babel, and their team.”

Led by J. P. Dailey, M.D., Robert Baldwin, M.D., & Douglas Babel, M.D., Erie Retinal Surgery has been committed to offering patients the most sophisticated and comprehensive retinal care since 1984. The team consists of four board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologists who provide the highest quality treatment from their Erie, PA practice.

Dr. Dailey, when asked about the process, stated, “We could not have gotten through this deal process if not for the experience and wherewithal of the Cross Keys team. Jeanne Proia and Josh Paul were there every step of the way with advice that was crucial in getting the best deal for our team.”

Jeanne Proia, Managing Director at Cross Keys, commented, “Drs. Dailey, Baldwin, and Babel were a pleasure to work with. I have never seen a team of physicians so dedicated to their patients and providing the highest quality care. I am excited to see the growth potential of ERS as they partner with Omni.”

About Omni

Omni is an optometric referral practice providing a full range of specialty services for the advanced treatment of eye diseases, based in Iselin, NJ. Omni, by design, offers no primary care optometric services, but promotes a partnership between optometry and ophthalmology to deliver exceptional vision care. Founded in 1998, Omni provides eye care services through a network of nearly 30 offices, including several that operate ophthalmology-focused ambulatory surgery centers, throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. With over 70 board-certified ophthalmologists and residency-trained optometrists, supported by a staff of over 350 registered nurses, ophthalmic technicians, surgical technicians, and patient services representatives, Omni provides nearly 350,000 encounters annually.

About New MainStream Capital

NMS Capital is a New-York-headquartered private investment firm specializing in partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams of leading middle market companies. The firm focuses on companies in North America poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular emphasis on companies in Business Services and Healthcare Services. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses. Their expertise includes healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is an industry leader at representing private physician group practices across a range of specialties: ophthalmology, retina, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, dermatology, dentistry, orthopedics, podiatry, hospitalists, and behavioral health.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.

