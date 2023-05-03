Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cross Keys Capital, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the lead financial advisor to Regional Cancer Care Associates (“RCCA”) and its affiliated entities, headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, in its strategic relationship with The US Oncology Network.

RCCA is one of the largest independent oncology practices in the United States with 94 physicians, 59 advanced practice providers, and 22 locations across New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C. area. RCCA operates community-based oncology practices throughout its geographies as well as co-manages the John Theurer Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center located in Hackensack, New Jersey.

“Throughout the entire transaction process Cross Keys Capital provided the RCCA board and broader partnership with assistance and advice every step of the way. This advice was invaluable to RCCA and Cross Keys Capital ensured the transaction was completed with the best outcome possible for all shareholders,” said Denis Fitzgerald, M.D., Board Chairman, RCCA. “We would recommend Cross Keys Capital to any medical organization contemplating a partnership or sale without hesitation.”

Reflecting on the development of the deal between RCCA and The US Oncology Network, Terrill Jordan, CEO of RCCA stated, “Cross Keys Capital was of great assistance in guiding us through this entire process. Cross Keys Capital’s extensive knowledge and committed approach throughout the entire process was instrumental in achieving a very successful outcome that met all of our transaction objectives.”

Cross Keys Capital is currently working with multiple other medical and radiation oncology groups nationally to help them explore their strategic options. Cross Keys Capital and The Bloom Organization represented Regional Cancer Care Associates in its strategic relationship with The US Oncology Network. Cross Keys Capital’s deal team consisted of Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director, and Roy Barnes, Associate. When asked about the transaction, Bill Britton said, “We are very pleased to have been able to assist RCCA in this journey. For over two years we have worked hand in hand with RCCA’s executive leadership and physicians to help them find the right partner. The US Oncology Network is a partner that shares RCCA’s vision and values and will provide the resources and support necessary to further enhance and grow RCCA in the communities that it serves.”

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking services including sell-side and buy-side M&A, recapitalizations, and restructurings to businesses in the healthcare services, niche manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services, specialty contracting, consumer products, distribution, and logistics sectors.

Cross Keys Capital is nationally recognized for its healthcare advisory practice that provides merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare technology companies. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader nationally in representing private physician group practices including Allergy, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, ENT, Home Health, Infusion, Internal Medicine, OBGYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Radiology, Retina, Rheumatology, Urgent Care, Urology, and Veterinary, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers. The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys Capital has completed over 200 transactions. For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Bill Britton, Managing Director, at 954-410-1936.