Cross Medical Group Introduces QWO® Injections for Cellulite Reduction

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kevin J. Cross and the Philadelphia-Based Team Now Offer the Leading-Edge Cellulite Treatment

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From cottage cheese and orange peel skin to hail damage, there are many nicknames we use to refer to the pesky condition known as cellulite, which causes unsightly bumps and depressions on the otherwise smooth surface of the thighs, buttocks, and elsewhere. As cellulite occurs in the internal layers of the skin, patients need a treatment that improves the skin structure from the inside out rather than topical creams that don’t work. There’s now a simple, injectable procedure that makes it much easier to smooth cellulite for good: QWO® cellulite treatment. The Philadelphia area’s Cross Medical Group is now providing QWO® in addition to Cellfina® (another cellulite treatment that works by mechanically cutting the bands that cause cellulite in a process called subcision).

Ever wondered why cellulite doesn’t seem to go away even after you routinely work out or lose weight? The dimpled flesh occurs due to small pockets that build tension as connective collagen bands in the skin pull the surface down tightly and the fat cells expand, pushing upward. This is what causes the rippled or wavy appearance on the surface of the skin, with every point where the underlying connective bands prevent the skin from pushing outward appearing as a small dimple.

The clinically proven QWO® medication is injected into each dimple with a tiny needle. The active ingredient enzymatically destroys the cords below the skin’s surface by gradually dissolving the collagen. Within around 10 weeks, patients should be able to see their results. This non-surgical treatment is administered quickly, won’t leave behind scars, and requires no recovery time. The results are long lasting.

The most effective cellulite treatment for a specific patient will depend on the type of cellulite, how severe it is, and where it’s located. QWO® injections are FDA approved for targeting moderate to severe cellulite on the buttocks of adult women. During a consultation, the injector will help to determine how many treatments are necessary. QWO® will be available at Cross Medical Group’s Philadelphia and Villanova locations.

Learn more about minimally invasive cosmetic procedures from Cross Medical Group. If you’re interested in finding out whether you would make a suitable candidate for QWO®, call (215) 561-9100 or submit a form to request a consultation.