Cross Medical Group Welcomes a Plastic Surgeon

Sept. 29, 2022

Dr. Jacqueline Lyons Brings Her Extensive Skills and Expertise to Join Dr. Kevin Cross at the Philadelphia-Area Cosmetic Surgery Practice

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cross Medical Group is excited to announce the arrival of the newest addition to the team: plastic surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Lyons. Founder Dr. Kevin Cross has been solely providing plastic surgery at the Philadelphia-area practice and is now excited to join forces with Bryn Mawr native Dr. Jackie Lyons and combine their expertise as they work closely together to provide excellent care and results for patients.

Dr. Cross believes Dr. Lyons’ aesthetic eye, focus, integrity, and passion make her the perfect fit for the role. He has said that the two surgeons share the same approach to aesthetics, and their surgical techniques and understanding of the female body shape complement each other perfectly.

Dr. Lyons attained her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated magna cum laude, then attended medical school at Temple University and completed her residency at University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. Dr. Lyons is knowledgeable in the latest, most advanced trends and techniques in plastic surgery.

Understanding that each patient’s individual experience with cosmetic surgery will be unique, Dr. Lyons’ goal is to provide the most attentive, empathetic, and personalized support she can. She seeks to communicate and engage openly with patients throughout each stage of their procedure, working with her surgical team to explore the patient’s goals and expectations, develop a plan, and help the patient with each aspect of achieving their goals.

As one of the few female plastic surgeons in a field that is still mostly male-dominated, Dr. Lyons not only helps address changes that are linked to intrinsic aging, but—as a mother—also provides an empathetic, female perspective on the physical changes that may occur due to pregnancy. She is proud to be an active member of the Women in Plastic Surgery Forum.

Dr. Lyons specializes in body contouring, breast augmentation, breast reduction, liposuction, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, facelifts, eyelid rejuvenation, brow and forehead aesthetic surgery, and rhinoplasty. Additionally, she is highly knowledgeable in various techniques for BOTOX® and dermal fillers. Her research interest is in tissue healing and promoting better healing for patients.

For more information, contact Cross Medical Group. Call (215) 561-9100 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.

