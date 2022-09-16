Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Allentown, PA, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

ALLENTOWN, PA, September 16, 2022 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”) today announced that its 2021 Tax Package for Schedule K-3 is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at https://partnerdatalink.com/CrossAmerica. The Partnership will also mail a 2021 Schedule K-3 to any unitholder making a request for a physical copy. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at CrossAmericak1help@deloitte.com or via phone at (855) 820-0421, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, or visit the Partnership’s website at https://www.crossamericapartners.com/ under “Investors >> K-1 Tax Info.”

Certain unitholders (including, for example, foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance. All unitholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor about their particular tax considerations.  

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-742-8316
rpalmer@caplp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.