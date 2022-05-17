Crosschq Acquires TalentWall To Expand Data and Analytics Capabilities for Global Talent Leaders

Acquisition Adds Recruiting Pipeline Visualizations and Enhanced Recruiter Planning Functionality to Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™

DANVILLE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today it has acquired TalentWall, creators of the popular recruiting analytics platform that enables talent acquisition teams to hire more efficiently and collaboratively through the use of data. An essential tool for recruiting leaders and hiring managers alike, TalentWall serves as the central source of truth for their hiring team’s most meaningful analytics and insights.

The acquisition expands Crosschq’s solutions, enabling recruiters and talent leaders to visualize and analyze their hiring funnels while strategically planning for future hiring needs. Combining these capabilities with Crosschq’s existing tools for sourcing and screening job candidates, as well as measuring Quality of Hire, will deliver the recruiting technology industry’s most comprehensive platform that supports better hiring decisions by putting data at the core.

“From day one, our mission at Crosschq has been to use data and AI to take the guesswork out of hiring,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “We’ve always been impressed by TalentWall and its leadership team and believe there’s no better complement to our Talent Intelligence Cloud™ than TalentWall’s platform. Together, we’re building a powerful Talent Intelligence platform that gives recruiters and hiring managers access to real-time, predictive data to make better hires.”

This acquisition comes on the heels of a year of strong growth for Crosschq that included a $30M Series A funding round. With this acquisition, the combined companies are now an 80+ person company, supporting more than 450 customers and more than 9,000 active corporate users at brands such as Snowflake, Box, HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoPuff, Glassdoor, Upwork, DISH, Roblox, Flexport, Cloudflare, Reddit and more.

“We have a shared mission with Crosschq to define and create the next generation of tools for Talent and People teams,” said Jacob Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentWall. “The union of our two companies is truly a game-changer for our customers. Our collective product roadmaps have instantly advanced by more than 18 months, so the ability to immediately offer the full weight of our combined platforms is incredibly compelling.”

Built by recruiters for recruiters, TalentWall has leveraged its deep understanding of the pain points within the hiring life cycle, leading the trend toward visual pipeline management and collaboration. Providing actionable insights through easily accessible data for each stage of the hiring process, TalentWall has enabled hiring teams in some of the world’s fastest-growing companies to save hours per week on reporting while helping them make more data-driven hiring decisions.

“As a user of both platforms, I couldn’t be happier that they are coming together,” said Ron Storn, current Chief People Officer at Booster Fuels and former Head of Talent at Lyft and Facebook. “For too long, our recruiters and hiring managers have been data starved.”

A recent survey by PwC revealed that HR leaders cite HR insights/data analytics, recruiting/hiring, and cloud transformation/modernization of HR systems as their top three challenges. Historically, talent acquisition and talent management teams have not had access to the right data that enables them to gain an accurate depiction of recruiter performance and hiring metrics such as success rates and overall retention. This dearth of reliable data has led to laborious and often incomplete reporting by recruiting teams that are already stretched thin given their primary responsibilities; reports on which business decisions need to be made in lieu of other options such as the combined power of Crosschq and TalentWall.

“Our research shows that in today’s hyper-competitive hiring market, businesses want a balance of fast, efficient hiring with data and insights that help them make the best hiring decisions with minimal bias at each step of the hiring process. The kind of data and insights that Crosschq can provide combined with a visual pipeline management solution like TalentWall provide a strong foundation for employers to reach that goal,” said George LaRocque, Founder and Market Analyst at WorkTech .

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. To learn how Crosschq can help your organization hire better, please visit www.crosschq.com .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Elena Arney elena@crosschq.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com