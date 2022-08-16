Breaking News
Crosschq Announces New Collaboration Features to ‘The Wall’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Enhancements Streamlines Communication Across Hiring Stakeholders

Crosschq ‘The Wall’

New features enhanced collaboration and communication across stakeholders.

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, today announced the first of many new features coming to its talent pipeline visualization product – The Wall. This is the only self-service Talent Intelligence product on the market that makes collaborating and strategizing on key roles across the entire hiring team easy with plug-and-play modules.

“We pioneered the Kanban ‘Wall’ view several years ago to give hiring teams better visualization into their candidate pipelines,” said Jake Paul, Chief Product Officer at Crosschq. “With the addition of this new functionality, the product continues to evolve into a true collaboration and productivity tool, fundamentally changing the way recruiters do their job.”

The Wall’s new productivity-enhancing features enable coordinators, recruiters, and hiring managers to:

  • See Candidate Freshness by Stage: Identify which candidates to prioritize based on recent activity and where they are at in the recruiter’s pipeline at a glance
  • Rank Job Health: ​​Easily update the status of the recruiters’ roles with a Red/Yellow/Green status and a detailed note
  • View Upcoming Interviews: See all of the upcoming interviews with the new “calendar-like” view for the jobs on a wall

“With the addition of these new features, our team is more engaged, and they are upgrading their way of work,” said Levi Barbosa, Talent Operations, Nubank. “We’re having great results and will be working with them for years to come.”

Crosschq acquired TalentWall, an industry leader in the development of innovative solutions for TA teams and their stakeholders in May of this year.

“With the addition of TalentWall, we’re firmly positioned to deliver the most comprehensive, collaborative, data-driven hiring platform in the recruiting technology space,” added Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq.

For a demo of The Wall, go here. For information on Crosschq’s entire suite of products in their Talent Intelligence Cloud, visit their website at www.crosschq.com.

About Crosschq
Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b7864cd-8ae8-4c17-b3ff-8af44f725834

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Elena Arney
elena@crosschq.com

Kate Achille
The Devon Group
kate@devonpr.com

