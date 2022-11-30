Pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ Recognized for Providing Hiring Teams with Transparency and Critical Insights

DANVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, today shared that it was recently named the Best in Class HR Technology for Recruitment in North America by the 2022 HRO Today Association Awards.

For more than 15 years, the HRO Today Association has recognized company and individual accomplishments in human resources, technology, and leadership around the world. This year’s North America and EMEA program garnered hundreds of submissions, with 71 selected as finalists. The awards for these regions were presented during the virtual HRO Today Association Conference, which took place on November 16, 2022. Of those named as finalists, 37 companies and individuals, including Crosschq, took home awards during the ceremony.

Elliot Clark, CEO & Chairman of SharedXpertise, publisher of HRO Today, commented, “With the HRO Today Association Awards, we aim to recognize the companies and individuals advancing the HR function. What Crosschq provides improves upon several of the challenges and pain points that talent teams frequently lament. It emphasizes transparency and collaboration while identifying process inefficiencies and delivers critical insights. Crosschq is truly a best-in-class recruitment solution, and we congratulate them on this win.”

Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons shared, “As an organization, Crosschq is aligned around a common goal: to redefine hiring success. And we know that to help HR and TA leaders create diverse, winning teams, they need access to actionable data and insights that supports Quality of Hire. The solutions we deliver reflect that, and on behalf of the Crosschq team, I would like to express our gratitude to the HRO Today Association for this tremendous recognition.”

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding of new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach, prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Pinterest, HubSpot, Snowflake, Saks Fifth Avenue, Roku, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Okta Ventures, Slack / Salesforce and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

