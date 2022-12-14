National lender selects CompenSafe to improve incentive compensation administration and communication

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that CrossCountry Mortgage is implementing CompenSafe ™ to manage incentive compensation for its loan originators.

CrossCountry Mortgage is one of the nation’s largest retail mortgage lenders, operating a network of approximately 800 branch locations across all 50 states. The organization selected CompenSafe, the only incentive compensation management (ICM) solution designed for mortgage lenders, to provide staff with near real-time visibility into their pay and to automate complex payroll functions associated with managing mortgage compensation plans.

CompenSafe integrates with lenders’ loan origination systems (LOS’s) to automatically calculate compensation as loans fund. Flexible enough to process draws, guarantees, tiers, quality-related payments and more, the platform enables lenders to reliably produce payroll more quickly and accurately than spreadsheet-based incentive compensation management methods. CompenSafe gives loan officers, branch managers, processors, underwriters and all employees greater transparency into their commissions, bonuses and overrides by outlining how compensation is calculated and when it will be dispersed. A cloud-based portal enables employees to view compensation updates, submit questions to payroll and manage compensation disputes, all in one place for complete audit and compliance.

“Incentive compensation is the largest expense in lenders’ ledgers, and it is also one of the most burdensome to manage,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “CompenSafe is a value-add that helps lenders like CrossCountry Mortgage recruit and retain key employees, eliminate cumbersome administrative processes, mitigate risk and protect their bottom lines.”

