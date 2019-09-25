CrossFirst Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

Breaking News
LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) will release its third quarter 2019 results on Monday, October 21, 2019, with a press release issued after market close.

CrossFirst’s Chief Executive Officer, George F. Jones Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Dave O’Toole, and Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maddox will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 6057529.  Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.  

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website.  A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until October 28, 2019, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6057529.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Matt Needham
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913-312-6822
[email protected]

