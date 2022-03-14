Crossing The Racial Divide: New Memoir THE SLIPPERY SLOPE Shares How A Mother’s Unwavering Love Helped Break Barriers For Her Family

Breaking News
felene vodka
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Palmetto Publishing’s new release documents the harsh realities of growing up biracial in British Guiana under colonialism

The Slippery Road

The Slippery Road Book Cover
Charleston, SC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author L. M. Bollers’ inspiring and adventurous memoir is a tribute to his beloved mother. A woman whose unwavering love for her family created firm roots that would be an anchor for her biracial son while growing up in a society fueled by racial tension, crime and poverty.

Determined to overcome the evolving political climate in his home country of British Guiana, L.M. was driven by his mother’s indefatigable spirit, a woman who bravely challenged the views of a world dominated by Colonial rule. Bolstered by her love and support, he found the courage to rise above adversity, stay close to his family, and forge a bright future. 

Highlighting adventures and life lessons on speaking truth to power, the book tells the story of a family whose dreams are intertwined, sometimes put on hold but never forgotten. The book is an extraordinary tale of resilience and resistance in the face of racial inequality – an inspiring read for anyone looking to combat social injustice.  

The Slippery Road is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.  For more information on the book and L.M. Bollers please visit www.lmbollers.com . 

CONTACT: Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

