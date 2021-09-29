CrossRoads Breaks Through the Bunion Correction Market With Invisible Incision and Four-Dimensional Products

Before and After Bunion Surgery Before and After Bunion Surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrossRoads Extremity Systems is proud to announce it has now completed its 5,000th bunion procedure as it penetrates the bunion correction market with a portfolio of high-technology, faster-healing surgical systems.

For milder bunions, CrossRoads offers the minimally invasive (MIS) miniBunion® 3D System that allows a walking recovery and leaves a virtually invisible incision. For more severe bunions, CrossRoads developed the dynaBunion® 4D MIS System that realigns the toe in three dimensions and adds a fourth dimension of continuous compression, which holds the bones in alignment for better healing.

“Approximately 23% of people between the ages of 18 and 65 have a bunion. It is an enormous problem and every bunion is different,” says Vernon Hartdegen, CrossRoads CEO. “CrossRoads is the only company offering MIS surgery, 4D correction and continuous compression to address any bunion from mild to severe. Our current bunion product offering and development pipeline truly embrace our drive to consistently innovate breakthroughs for faster healing.”

The innovative miniBunion® 3D System enables surgeons to restore toe alignment in three dimensions through a tiny incision on the side of the foot that is hidden from patient view. Additionally, MIS bunion surgery allows patients to have a walking recovery. “The walking recovery is critical for most patients,” states Alex Winber, Marketing VP for CrossRoads. “A large percentage of miniBunion® 3D patients are busy mothers who are the primary caregivers for their families and cannot be off their feet for extended periods of time.”

For more severe bunions, CrossRoads offers the dynaBunion® 4D MIS System. The product is based on a procedure known as a Lapidus which has been performed since the mid-1930s. Without the dynaBunion® procedure, the Lapidus is a technically demanding operation that requires surgeons to hold small bones in three-dimensional alignment simultaneously while inserting surgical hardware. The dynaBunion® System eases the technique for surgeons by maintaining the bones in alignment to increase accuracy, minimize incision size and reduce operative time. In addition, the dynaBunion® System features patented DynaForce® Staple Compression Plates. These are the only implants on the market able to expedite healing by stabilizing the bones and providing continuous compression.

“I feel fortunate to have found this company,” says Michael Campbell, MD. “When I am performing surgery with the CrossRoads bunion system, I have the comfort of knowing the product is state-of-the-art and my patient will have the best possible results.”

“Our company is driven to create breakthrough products for faster healing,” says Hartdegen. “The minimally invasive qualities and proven implants of both the dynaBunion® and miniBunion® Systems deliver on that goal.”

ABOUT CROSSROADS EXTREMITY SYSTEMS

CrossRoads was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. It is the only foot and ankle company commercializing breakthrough technologies for faster healing. The company is driven to serve the foot and ankle community with new technologies that improve the operating room experience and patient outcomes through simplicity and accuracy for the surgeon as well as sustainability and cost reduction for healthcare institutions. CrossRoads Staple Compression Plate (SCP) technology is the only bone plating system on the market today to offer enhanced stability with continuous compression; optimizing conditions for bone healing in fusion procedures. The company leverages this technology in a broad range of procedure-specific, sterile-packed implants and instrumentation systems cleared for both lower and upper extremity indications. The CrossRoads EcoSMART® Instrument Service provides customers with sterilized, reusable instruments for every surgical case, as well as post-surgery retrieval and reprocessing of those instruments. EcoSMART® reduces the inefficiencies of traditional non-sterile instrument trays and eliminates the waste associated with typical disposable instruments.

For more information, please visit www.crextremity.com.

Image 1: Before and After Bunion Surgery

Image 2: miniBunion® Incision

The miniBunion® incision is on the side of the foot, hidden from patient view.

Image 3: dynaBunion® Instrumentation

