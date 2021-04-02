CrowdLustro Announces CrowdScore Rating System for Equity Crowdfunding Deals

Breaking News
An exciting new way for the Crowd to influence crowdfunding deals.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrowdLustro, an equity crowdfunding aggregator and diligence platform, released a new rating service that allows its community to rate equity crowdfunding deals. CrowdLustro entered the crowdfunding space to help organize and measure all equity crowdfunding deals in one place, making crowd investing more aligned and efficient.

“We are pleased to add another feature that allows our community to contribute to the process of analyzing issuers in the rapidly growing equity crowdfunding market,” said Michael Knox, CrowdLustro Founding Investor.

Ordinary investors have been actively investing in equity crowdfunding since its inception with the passage of the JOBS Act in 2016. Equity Crowdfunding increased 77.6% from $134.8 million in 2019 to $239.4 million in 2020 and is projected to surpass $500 million in 2021 with new SEC rule changes that went into effect this month.

“Our crowd can now not only create diligence reports on every regulation crowdfunding deal, but let their voices be heard. The CrowdScore rating system is an engaging way to bring mass attention to deals that people care about,” said Marketing Director, Peyton Theodore.

About CrowdLustro
CrowdLustro aggregates equity and debt crowdfunding deals from all crowdfunding portals. CrowdLustro is designed to facilitate research of the various Title III crowdfunding deals in one place and features alerts and portfolio functions. In addition, research related to each deal is provided by the “crowd” through our vetting of experienced small company investors who provide their own research and analysis of crowdfunding deals to help everyone better understand terms, returns, and risks associated with these types of investments.

