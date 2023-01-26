HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2022. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock

Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

(per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

(per share)* Section 199A

Dividend

(per share)* Non-Taxable Distribution

(per share) 3/15/2022 3/31/2022 $1.470000 $0.965086 $0.015821 $0.949265 $0.504914 6/15/2022 6/30/2022 $1.470000 $0.965086 $0.015821 $0.949265 $0.504914 9/15/2022 9/30/2022 $1.470000 $0.965086 $0.015821 $0.949265 $0.504914 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $1.565000 $1.027456 $0.016844 $1.010612 $0.537544 * Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2022, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.

