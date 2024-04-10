Moskowitz Brings 25+ Years of Tower Industry Experience and Proven Track Record of Value Creation

HOUSTON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Steven J. Moskowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11, 2024. Mr. Moskowitz will also join the Board on that date.

“We are excited to welcome Steven as Crown Castle’s next leader. His appointment marks the conclusion of a robust process during which the CEO Search Committee and the Board unanimously determined that Steven is the candidate best suited to oversee our strategy and path forward. He possesses all the key skill sets that the Board was looking for, including strong operating experience with domain expertise, strategic capital allocation, proven value creation, and prior CEO experience leading high-performing teams,” said P. Robert Bartolo, Chair of the Crown Castle Board of Directors.

“Steven’s breadth and depth of experience in domestic and international towers and small cell solutions is unique in the industry, and we know that he will provide valuable insights as we continue our progress on the strategic and operating review of the company’s enterprise fiber and small cell business, and tower growth opportunities. We are confident that under Steven’s leadership, Crown Castle is well positioned to execute on its strategic initiatives and drive enhanced value for our shareholders.”

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Moskowitz has cultivated a reputation for effective execution and efficient growth. Mr. Moskowitz held several executive leadership roles over his 12 years at American Tower Corporation, including seven years as EVP and President, of the U.S. Tower business. During his tenure, American Tower’s U.S. operations became the largest and most profitable U.S. wireless infrastructure company, tripling in size to more than 20,000 cell sites and expanding the indoor DAS network division, growing Adjusted EBITDA approximately 5x, representing more than 85% of the corporation’s profitability.

Most recently, Mr. Moskowitz served as CEO of Centennial Towers Holding LP, where he created a leading provider of build-to-suit cell sites in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Prior to Centennial, Mr. Moskowitz served as the CEO of NextG Networks, a provider of fiber-based small cell solutions. During his tenure, he successfully scaled the business, significantly increasing revenue and cash flow, and doubling the asset base prior to its sale to Crown Castle in 2012.

“I have long admired Crown Castle’s quality portfolio of communications infrastructure, and I’m pleased to join as CEO during such a pivotal time in its history,” said Mr. Moskowitz, incoming President and CEO of Crown Castle. “I believe the opportunities are significant for Crown Castle, and I look forward to working alongside the Board and leadership team to continue to strengthen the Company’s operations and unlock value for shareholders.”

In connection with Mr. Moskowitz’s appointment, Anthony J. Melone, who has served as Crown Castle’s Interim President and CEO since January 2024, will assume the role of Special Advisor to the President and CEO of Crown Castle until May 31, 2024, to ensure a seamless transition, and will remain a Crown Castle board member.

Commenting on Mr. Melone, Mr. Bartolo added, “We thank Tony immensely for his service to the Company as Interim CEO during this period of transition and know that we will continue to benefit from his valuable contributions as a director.”

The Crown Castle Board of Directors retained a leading global executive search firm, Russell Reynolds, to assist in the CEO search process.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

