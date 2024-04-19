HOUSTON, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement:

Consistent with the Boots Group’s approach throughout its campaign, Ted Miller has again pursued a litigation strategy that is attempting to interfere with Crown Castle’s critical strategic and operational initiatives. In his most recent motion, Ted Miller is seeking to prevent the Company from expanding the size of its Board, which the Board has recently done by adding Steven Moskowitz as a director at the time of Mr. Moskowitz’s appointment as Crown Castle’s President and CEO. Although the Company vigorously disputes the claims in the Boots Group’s lawsuit, Crown Castle has decided it will not include Steven Moskowitz on its slate of director nominees for the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to avoid the distraction and expense of Ted Miller’s litigation. Shareholders will continue to have the opportunity to vote on the Company’s remaining 12 highly qualified incumbent directors. All the current independent directors of the Board intend to vote to appoint Mr. Moskowitz to the Board immediately after the 2024 Annual Meeting. The Company and CEO Steven Moskowitz will continue to focus on advancing initiatives aimed at creating value for all shareholders.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel, to the Company.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “predicted,” “positioned,” “continue,” “target,” “seek,” “focus” and any variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include (1) that the actions set forth in this press release best position the Company for long term success, including our Board’s regular evaluation of all paths to enhance shareholder value, (2) that the Company will benefit from the experience and insights of the directors, and (3) that the Company will identify the best path forward to capitalize on significant opportunities for growth in our industry. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions, risk factors described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. Unless legally required, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our filings with the SEC are available through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through our investor relations website at investor.crowncastle.com. We use our investor relations website to disclose information about us that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to visit our investor relations website from time to time to review up-to-date information or to sign up for e-mail alerts to be notified when new or updated information is posted on the site.

Important Stockholder Information

The Company filed a definitive proxy statement and a WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2024 Annual Meeting. THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD, AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may or will be able to obtain the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement, and other documents without charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Participant Information

The Company, its directors, director nominees, certain of its officers, and other employees are or will be “participants” (as defined in Section 14(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the 2024 Annual Meeting. The identity, their direct or indirect interests (by security holdings or otherwise), and other information relating to the participants is available in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on April 11, 2024, on the section entitled “Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock” (on page 90) and Appendix C (on page C-1). To the extent the holdings by the “participants” in the solicitation reported in the Company’s definitive proxy statement have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on “Statements of Change in Ownership” on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. All these documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS:

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050

MEDIA:

Andy Brimmer / Adam Pollack

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449