Crown Castle Joins 5G Americas Board

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade consortium and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the election of Crown Castle to its Board of Governors. Crown Castle will join 16 of the wireless industry’s leading operators and manufacturers who are essential to the deployment of LTE, 5G networks and beyond throughout the Americas region.

“For 25 years, Crown Castle has been developing tower, small cell, and fiber solutions to meet the highest service standards while advocating for innovative wireless solutions,” stated Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “We are privileged to have Crown Castle on our Board of Governors as we work tirelessly on delivering on the promise of 5G.”

With a unique combination of towers, small cells, and fiber, and a team of approximately 5,000 employees across nearly 100 offices in the United States, Crown Castle is setting the stage for tomorrow’s most transformative technologies. As more devices, machines, and “things” are connected online, and new advancements like 5G are being deployed, Crown Castle’s towers, small cells, and fiber are an integral part of the connected 5G ecosystem.

“As a communications infrastructure provider in an exciting industry undergoing rapid transformation, we look forward to collaborating with some of the industry’s top leaders to contribute to ideas, learn and foster innovation for advancement of 5G and beyond,” said Mark Reudink, Vice President Product Development, Crown Castle.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, WOM and now Crown Castle.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas website and Twitter .

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit website.

