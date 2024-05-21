HOUSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference. Mr. Schlanger’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The live presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay for 60 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

