HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.
CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050
- Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results - September 20, 2023
- Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call - September 20, 2023
- Maxeon Solar Technologies and Complete Solaria Sign Definitive Agreement for Purchase of Sales Channel Assets and Shingled Solar Panel IP by Maxeon - September 20, 2023