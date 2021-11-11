Crown Crafts to Present at the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Breaking News
GONZALES, La., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at The Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas. Management is scheduled to present at 8:45 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference host’s main website, www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.crowncrafts.com.   A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation, which may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa36/crws/2247054.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to showcase their merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.   Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC with sponsorships from firms that collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Craig J. Demarest
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(225) 647-9118
cdemarest@crowncrafts.com

