LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced its year-end 2022 financial results.
Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter 2022
- Closed the asset acquisition of Amerigen 7, integrated organizations, and completed rebrand to Crown Fiber Optics
- Expanded to three customers including two new large telco infrastructure companies with estimated revenue potential up to $100 million
- Raised $7.1 million in Q1 2023 through a combination of debt and equity issuances
- Closed up to $100 million line of credit
- Advancing EK film production
Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman, said, “Our fourth quarter was extremely productive setting the stage for growth opportunities across our now two business units. With the successful acquisition and rebranding of Amerigen 7, to Crown Fiber Optics, we have already entered into two new agreements with leading infrastructure solutions providers, expanding our geographic US footprint, diversifying our revenue base, and making revenue more predictable. We look forward to 2023 being a year of execution.”
Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 12 months ended 2021 (2021 unaudited due to nine-month stub year)
Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $14.3 million which included $2.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This Net loss was $22.8 million lower than the $37.2 million recorded during the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, which included $12.2 million of non-cash compensation and $14.6 million of Other Income/expense.
Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $15.1 million comprising $2.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $7.0 million of payroll expense, $2.6 million in consulting and professional fees, and $3.1 million of operating overhead. Excluding stock compensation expense, operating expenses were higher by $2.7 million in 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, due to increased payroll costs $1.5 million, rent and utilities $0.6 million and other overheads $0.7 million.
Cash Position: For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company deployed $11.1 million of cash for operations, $0.8 million in investments, and raised $6.6 million from financing activities with $3.1 million from equity issuance and $3.5 million of debt. As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $0.8 million.
Subsequent to December 31, 2022
Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the Company acquired specific assets and liabilities from Amerigen 7 for cash consideration of approximately $0.6 million.
The Company secured a Line of Credit for up to $100 million from which it has drawn $2.0 million. A further $5.1 million of capital was raised with $1.0 million of debt and $4.1 million coming from warrant exercises and ATM activity.
|Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|821
|$
|6,130
|Prepaid and other current assets
|590
|687
|Total current assets
|1,411
|6,817
|Property and equipment, net
|1,409
|895
|Intangible assets, net
|1,598
|1,761
|Right of use asset
|1,842
|–
|Deferred debt issuance costs
|150
|–
|Other assets
|180
|179
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|6,590
|$
|9,652
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|865
|$
|358
|Accrued expenses
|621
|298
|Lease liability – current portion
|574
|–
|Warrant liability
|972
|–
|Notes payable at fair value
|1,654
|–
|Notes payable
|8
|8
|Total current liabilities
|4,694
|664
|Lease liability
|1,366
|–
|Total liabilities
|6,060
|664
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding
|–
|–
|Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 300 shares authorized, 251 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|–
|–
|Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500 shares authorized, 1,443 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|–
|–
|Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 600,000 shares authorized, 500,756 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|–
|–
|Series D preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 7,000 shares authorized, 1,058 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $1,113 as of December 31, 2022; No shares authorized, or outstanding, and no liquidation preference as of December 31, 2021
|–
|–
|Common stock, par value $0.0001; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 20,243,509 and 14,530,126 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|2
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|88,533
|82,677
|Accumulated deficit
|(88,005
|)
|(73,690
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|530
|8,988
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|6,590
|$
|9,652
|Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended
December 31, 2022
|Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|4,107
|$
|2,496
|Selling, general and administrative
|11,001
|14,367
|Total operating expenses
|15,108
|16,863
|Loss from operations
|(15,108
|)
|(16,863
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other expense
|(74
|)
|(55
|)
|Interest expense
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|1,023
|–
|Change in fair value of notes
|(149
|)
|–
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|–
|7
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|–
|431
|Total other income
|793
|376
|Net loss
|(14,315
|)
|(16,487
|)
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|(55
|)
|–
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(14,370
|)
|$
|(16,487
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:
|17,436,174
|14,596,019
|Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Cashflows
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended
December 31, 2022
|Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|(14,315
|)
|$
|(16,487
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|2,405
|8,458
|Issuance of common stock to consultants
|–
|244
|Depreciation and amortization
|503
|225
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|–
|(7
|)
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|–
|(431
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(1,023
|)
|–
|Change in fair value of notes
|149
|–
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|52
|–
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|73
|–
|Amortization of right of use assets
|494
|–
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid and other assets
|182
|(500
|)
|Accounts payable
|413
|(126
|)
|Accrued expenses
|323
|87
|Lease liability
|(396
|)
|–
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,140
|)
|(8,537
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of equipment
|(751
|)
|(552
|)
|Purchase of patents
|(61
|)
|(264
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(812
|)
|(816
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants, net of fees
|855
|–
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering
|1,295
|–
|Offering costs for the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering
|(46
|)
|–
|Proceeds from issuance of senior secured convertible notes and common stock warrants
|3,500
|–
|Proceeds from issuance of Series D preferred stock and warrants, net of fees
|1,039
|–
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|–
|186
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,643
|186
|Net decrease in cash
|(5,309
|)
|(9,167
|)
|Cash — beginning of year
|6,130
|15,297
|Cash — end of year
|$
|821
|$
|6,130
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Issuance of common stock warrants in connection with SLOC
|$
|223
|$
|–
|Issuance of common stock warrants in connection with consideration payable
|$
|86
|$
|–
|Unpaid equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|94
|$
|206
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|7
|$
|6
