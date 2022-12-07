LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A, filed with the SEC on November 25, 2022, in preparation for its December 22, 2022 shareholder meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown’s plan to maintain its listing on the The Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

If your shares of the Company’s common stock are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to vote, you will need the control number which appears on your proxy card.

Crown highly recommends shareholders vote electronically or by phone. Please have your control number ready while voting. The control number is located on your proxy card. Below are convenient ways for most shareholders to vote:

Through the Internet, via a website established for that purpose that can be found at www.proxyvote.com and following the instructions

Via telephone by calling 888-596-1902

Dedicated Email: CRKN@allianceadvisors.com



About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

IR Email: info@crownek.com