Breaking News
Home / Top News / CrownBio Launches an Innovative Grant Program to Fund Advancements in Preclinical Oncology Research

CrownBio Launches an Innovative Grant Program to Fund Advancements in Preclinical Oncology Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the launch of a grant program supporting oncology research scientists which provides funding for projects that show promise for scientific advancement of Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) technology.

Research Grants up to $50,000 will be awarded to projects focused on accelerating the pace of preclinical innovation and novel PDX methodologies that improve clinical predictions with sound science. The program offers an opportunity for investigators to receive funding for projects that may not receive support through traditional funding channels. Submitted proposals will be reviewed and selected by CrownBio’s Scientific Steering Committee with the goal of realizing breakthroughs in preclinical oncology strategies.

“Crown Biosciences recognizes the importance of supporting investigators in early discovery,” said Laurie Heilmann, Chief Business Officer at Crown Bioscience. “By investing in the brightest scientific minds, we can evolve the current research paradigms and establish novel tools that will help researchers and drug developers address global health challenges.”

For more details on the innovative grant program or to submit a proposal visit: Innovative Grant Program of Oncology Preclinical Early Discovery

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

Media Enquiries:

Jody Barbeau
Crown Bioscience Inc. [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.