A last-minute endorsement by former President Trump in a key Republican Senate primary, a race to succeed a GOP vice presidential nomination contender, a high-profile Republican representative facing a second straight primary challenge, and a fight to face off with a vulnerable House Democrat.
These showdowns are all in the spotlight Tuesday as voters in Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Maine head to the polls to cast ballots in primary elections.
For a second straight e
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US v Hunter Biden trial enters day 7 with continued jury deliberations: ‘Choices have consequences’ - June 11, 2024
- Crucial primary races to be decided Tuesday, setting up fight for balance of power - June 11, 2024
- Ex-New York Gov Andrew Cuomo to face House GOP committee over COVID nursing home deaths - June 11, 2024