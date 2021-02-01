Breaking News
Cruise Beverages Launches World’s First Nitro Infused CBD Craft Beverage

Cruise Beverages’ line of nitro infused craft beverages takes consumers to cloud nine without the harmful effects of alcohol and sugar. The new CBD drinks are crafted from all-natural ingredients and designed to help improve mood and boost energy.

Cruise Beverages are formulated to deliver the entire labeled amount of CBD and contain a non-detectible amount of THC. By incorporating nitro into Cruise Beverage brewing process, the tart acidic bite produced by traditional CO2 carbonation is replaced with a creamier mouthfeel that amplifies the drink's natural sweet flavors.

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago-based-start-up Cruise Beverages is giving liquor lovers a sensational alternative with its tantalizing new line of Nitro Infused CBD Craft Beverages. Touted as the world’s purest, all-natural, nitro infused CBD Craft beverages, Cruise Beverages achieves an unparalleled flavor profile and drinking experience. Nitro infusion produces a rich, silky texture and creamy foam head, coupled with a tinge of CBD and delightful flavors such as mango, pear, lemon, and blood orange.  These highly functional beverages provide an alternative to alcohol. They are formulated to stimulate focus and help people manage stress and anxiety without the feelings of a hangover or a sugar crash.

Brimming with 12 fl. oz of natural goodness, each can of Cruise Beverages contains 25mg of CBD, organic green bean caffeine, and natural fruit extracts. With only five calories per can, the beverages do not contain any sugars. Its high-quality ingredients make Cruise Beverages the ideal “pick me up” following a hectic workout or a long day at work.

Co-Founders, Greg Kaminski and Brian Post, are the masterminds behind Cruise Beverages. Kaminski boasts more than ten years of experience as a Chief Research Chef for Synergy Flavors and has developed hundreds of beverages for major brands worldwide.  Post is a serial entrepreneur with a knack for developing services and products for cutting-edge industries. When asked about the duo’s motivation for creating Cruise Beverages, Post explained: “Daily life is very stressful. We wanted to offer people a premium, functional craft beverage as an alternative to alcoholic drinks. Our nitro infused CBD craft beverages provide an enjoyable way to boost energy and combat stress.”

Cruise Beverages are currently available at various retailers and health food stores in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. The beverages can also be ordered online.  Cruise Beverages are formulated to deliver the entire labeled amount of CBD and contain a non-detectible amount of THC. By incorporating nitro into the Cruise Beverages brewing process, the tart acidic bite produced by traditional CO2 carbonation is replaced with a creamier mouthfeel that amplifies the drink’s natural sweet flavors.

For further information or to shop the Nitro Infused Craft Beverages, those 18 and over can visit: https://drinkcruise.com/. Submit queries for retail orders at [email protected]

CONTACT: Karolyn Raphael
Cruise Beverages
312-494-0422
[email protected]

