A cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, to the relief of passengers and praise from global health officials.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China coronavirus deaths rise 254 to 1,367 at end-Feb 12 - February 13, 2020
- Cruise passengers shunned over coronavirus to head home after Cambodia reprieve - February 13, 2020
- Coronavirus cruise ship ordeal to end early for some as Japan allows elderly to leave - February 13, 2020