Cruise ship passenger causes coronavirus scare in Sydney

Australian health officials tested a passenger onboard a cruise ship docked in Sydney harbor for a “respiratory illness” on Friday, causing passengers to fret about the potential of another shipboard outbreak of the coronavirus.
