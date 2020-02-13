Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bezos buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for record $165 million: WSJ - February 12, 2020
- U.S. airlines extend China flight cancelations into late April - February 12, 2020
- Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money - February 12, 2020