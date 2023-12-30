The president’s approval rating has sunk to 34% – can he stop Donald Trump from retaking the White House?Welcome to paradise. As rain dampened spirits in Washington, Joe Biden this week flew with family to St Croix in the US Virgin Islands to ring in 2024. Its lush landscape, turquoise water and humid air provided some welcome respite for a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders.Biden has fought numerous elections for the Senate and White House, but next year he faces possibly the toughest campaign of his career. Continue reading…

