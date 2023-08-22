Growing roster of 18 operations leaders to share best practices on achieving operational excellence

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crunchtime’s annual customer conference, Ops Summit , is on pace to be the largest customer event in the company’s history. The two-day event is scheduled for October 4-5, 2023 at the Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to attract almost 50% more restaurant and foodservice industry professionals than past Crunchtime conferences.

The global conference will focus on helping Crunchtime customers achieve operational excellence with eight general sessions featuring Crunchtime leadership, customers, product strategy leads, and industry experts. In addition, five breakout tracks will provide a deep dive on topics of interest to specific attendees including inventory management, labor and scheduling, operations execution, and learning and development.

Understanding that the best learning opportunities for customers come from their peers, Ops Summit organizers prioritized customer speakers on its agenda. Confirmed customer presenters and panelists so far include:

George Anthony, System Administrator, Five Guys

Colby Baird, Director of Ops Excellence, Cotton Patch Cafe

Roger Casias, Operations Services Manager, Whataburger

Brian Deeth, Area Director of New England, Jersey Mike’s

Mary Margaret Dent, eLearning Manager, Pappas Restaurants

Art Kilmer, Chief Operating Officer, P.F. Chang’s

Jason Lechner, Director of Training and Development, Pizza Ranch

Kevin Loughran, Field Training and Development Specialist, Jersey Mike’s

Mary Lowe, Senior Director of Training, Miller’s Ale House

Michele Marchlewski, Senior Manager of Restaurant Operations, Whataburger

Michael Matos, Senior Director of Ops Services, SPB Hospitality

Peter McDonough, Senior Product Manager–Back Office, Dunkin’

Dennis O’Neil, Senior Training Systems Specialist/Instructional Writer, Texas Roadhouse

Kendra Power, Vice President of Training & Development, Bottleneck Management

Jared Schenkel, Director of Ops Systems & Financials, Shake Shack

Bill Story, Vice President of Training, Landry’s

Kim Tijerina, Food Systems Business Analyst, Cracker Barrel

Amanda Vrabel, Manager of Business Management System, Jersey Mike’s

Registration for Ops Summit is open to all Crunchtime customers, and a discounted hotel rate at the Westin Riverwalk is available through September 5, 2023. Interested customers can find more information on the conference website: https://opssummit.crunchtime.com/ .

About Crunchtime:

Crunchtime is how the world’s top restaurant brands achieve ops excellence in every location. Our software is used in over 125,000 locations in 100+ countries to manage inventory, staff scheduling, learning and development, food safety, operational tasks, and audits. Crunchtime enables customers including Chipotle, Domino’s, Dunkin’, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, and P.F. Chang’s to control food and labor costs, and deliver great experiences. For more information, visit crunchtime.com .

