CrushBank Announces Strategic Alliance with ECI Software Solutions

April 08, 2021

Initiates Integration Between Flagship Solution and ECI’s e-automate®

SYOSSET, N.Y., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrushBank, developers of an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that leverages the power of IBM Watson and Natural Language Processing to provide answers used in IT support, today announced a strategic partnership with ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based industry-specific business management solutions. The announcement coincides with the initiation of development of an integration between CrushBank and e-automate, ECI’s field service management software.

Already CrushBank has been bringing efficiency to the IT Services industry by helping IT Support firms and their engineers find order in the chaos of historical ticketing and client information. With this partnership and the subsequent integration, CrushBank will make the promise of better, more efficient customer support available to the Managed Print Services and other office equipment providers who depend on e-automate as their ERP solution.

“As the line between IT and office equipment is quickly blurring, we’re finding that many of our IT Service customers are also resellers of related office equipment,” said Brian Mullaney, CRO of CrushBank. “It was through demand from these users that we recognized the importance of securing partnerships that would allow us to rapidly extend our offerings to field services. E-automate’s dominance in this space made them a natural first choice for an integration.”

ECI Field Service Division President Laryssa Alexander added, “Part of ECI’s strength is around the breadth of solutions we are able to provide our dealers. With consistent delivery of new integrations, we continue to find ways to support dealer growth and automation throughout their businesses.”

About ECI
ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia. For information, email [email protected], visit www.ECiSolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

About CrushBank
Born from the frustration over inefficiencies in operating a managed IT service business, CrushBank is the first IT Help-Desk application built on Watson, the breakthrough cognitive technology developed by IBM. Founded by two veteran MSP owners with more than 25 years of experience, CrushBank uses “cognition,” the process of acquiring knowledge, to think, learn and inform decisions in the same way engineers and support teams do. CrushBank streamlines help-desk operations resulting in fewer escalations to Level 2 and above. Your help-desk engineers see an increase in productivity and their end-users experience increased satisfaction with more intimate first-call resolutions. For more information, visit www.crushbank.com.

