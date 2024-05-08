EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign criticized Texas Democrats for featuring Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, labeled by Cruz’s camp as “one of the most radical leftists,” alongside his opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, at their upcoming convention.
“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer headlining the Texas Democrats’ convention this year tells Texans all they need to know,” a Cruz campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
