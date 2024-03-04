FIRST ON FOX: Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz will introduce a bill this week to clarify that international organizations (IOs) like UNRWA – a United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that recently came under scrutiny for its alleged ties to Hamas – are not immune from the jurisdiction of U.S. courts in certain terrorism-related cases.

Under the measure, titled the Limiting Immunity for Assisting Backers of Lethal Extremism (LIABLE) Act, IOs would not be immune from U.S.

