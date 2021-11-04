Cryogenic Control Valve Market size worth $ 4,886.09 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The cryogenic control valve market is expected to grow on account of its increasing usage in the food & beverages industry. The Global Cryogenic Control Valve Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cryogenic Control Valve Market ” By Type (Globe Valve, Gate Valve, Check Valve), By Application (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Liquefiers, Transfer lines), By End User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverage), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cryogenic Control Valve Market size was valued at USD 3,069.66 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,886.09 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cryogenic Control Valve Market Overview

Globally, natural gas extracted from the source is transported and stored at the end-user industries for a number of applications. Natural gas can be liquefied by over 600 times, making its transportation and storage more economical through the use of carriers on ships and large storage tanks and trucks. It is achieved by liquefying it at a temperature as low as -196 C. To maintain this temperature, suitable pipes, valves, and fittings that can withstand the cryogenic temperature are used. The cryogenic control valve is a major part of the cryogenic systems, maintaining the temperature and pressure setting of the overall system.

In recent decades, the technologies, regarding the development, transportation, and storage of LNG have progressed rapidly. It has also driven the demand for quality manufacturing of pipes, valves, and fittings. Valves play a critical role in providing reliability to the processes of LNG through factors such as critical design, manufacturing, and material selection. Cryogenic ball valves and butterfly valves are largely expected to grow in demand with the growth of LNG consumption.

The cryogenic control valve market is expected to grow on account of its increasing usage in the food & beverages industry. Typically, cryogenic control valves are used in the food industry in pilot plants, pressure let-down, venting, cryogenics, oxygen control, liquefied gases, nitrogen control, food production, carbon dioxide control.

Key Development

Emerson announced its new Remote Assistance service capability.

Neles signed seven new distributor agreements and one agent agreement in South and Central America to expand its presence in the region.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Samson, KSB MIL Controls Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Richard Industries Inc, General Electric Co., Baker Hughes, Neles, Crane & Co., and IMI Plc. and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cryogenic Control Valve Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Cryogenic Control Valve Market, By Type Globe Valve Gate Valve Check Valve Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Others



Cryogenic Control Valve Market, By Application Tanks & Cold Boxes Liquefiers Transfer lines Manifolds & Gas Trains



Cryogenic Control Valve Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



